Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Iffy for Wednesday
Isaac is questionable for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to a left knee strain.
Isaac is in danger of missing a fourth straight contest with the injury Wednesday. If the veteran forward cannot play, Noah Penda and Jett Howard could both see a bump in playing time versus the Cavaliers.