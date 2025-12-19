Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Isaac (hip) is out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.
Isaac was added to the injury report earlier in the day due to a left hip bruise, and it's since been decided that he won't go Thursday. Jett Howard and Noah Penda could see more action with Isaac sidelined.
