Isaac said Tuesday that he feels "fantastic" as he continues through his rehab program but is still wearing a hinged brace to protected his left knee, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Isaac was diagnosed with a severe left knee sprain and bone contusion after exiting early Jan. 1 against Washington, and though he was able to avoid surgery, the Magic ruled him out for the season just over a month later. Since that time, the NBA has suspended its season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the ongoing hiatus could provide Isaac with enough time to heal up from the injury and rejoin the Magic for a potential playoff run. Orlando likely won't have a firm timeline for Isaac's return for at least another month, however, as the 6-foot-11 forward still appears to be stuck in the initial stages of his rehab program. While Isaac has thus far avoided any setbacks, he has yet to resume any on-court activity since suffering the injury, and he won't even be allowed to work out in front of the Magic coaching staff until the NBA allows teams to reconvene.