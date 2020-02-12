Magic's Mo Bamba: Out with flu
Bamba (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Pistons, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Bamba is dealing with the flu, and while he reportedly still wanted to play, the big man failed to receive clearance from team doctors. Khem Birch should serve as Orlando's backup center Wednesday in place of Bamba, who should be good to go following the All-Star break.
