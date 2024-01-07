Wagner won't start Sunday's game against the Hawks.

With Goga Bitadze (illness) and Wendell Carter (knee) ruled out, Wagner drew a spot start against the Nuggets, posting 19 points (8-14 FG), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes. Bitadze is back, so Wagner will move back to the bench, but he should still see significant playing time, as Carter remains out.