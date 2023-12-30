Wagner racked up seven points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block in 18 minutes during Friday's 117-108 win over the Knicks.

Wagner played a modest 18 minutes Friday, but he made his presence felt with a team-leading 11 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass. It was a season-best total on the boards for the big man, who has managed to remain productive despite regularly logging minutes in the high-teens and low-20s. On the season, Wagner is playing just 18.8 minutes per contest, but he's making great use of that time, averaging 11.4 points, 4.4 boards, 1.2 assists and 0.5 three-pointers while shooting a standout 60.0 percent from the field overall.