Wagner totaled 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 122-120 victory over the Nuggets.
Wagner got his first start of the season Friday with Goga Bitadze (illness) and Wendell Carter (knee) ruled out. Wagner took advantage of opportunity to notch his first double-double of the season and his 11th of his career. Wagner is expected to return to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Hawks if Bitadze returns.
