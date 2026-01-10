Wagner (knee) will make his 2025-26 regular-season debut against the Pelicans on Sunday.

Wagner was enjoying a career-best start to the 2024-25 regular season before tearing the ACL in his left knee in December of 2024. He has progressed enough in recovery to make his season debut Sunday, though he'll likely operate under a minutes restriction as he works his way into NBA-level shape. Goga Bitadze could revert to the Magic's No. 3 center once Wagner ramps up his minutes.