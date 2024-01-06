Wagner will start Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Goga Bitadze is sitting out Friday's game with an illness, and Wendell Carter is sidelined with a knee issue. Wagner will likely need to play a ton of minutes Friday, as the Magic have a lengthy injury report for this game. Wagner will likely be a popular fantasy pickup in the short term and offers plenty of upside.
