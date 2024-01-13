Wagner ended with 19 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 99-96 loss to the Heat.

Wagner missed just two shots from the field and was a reliable threat on offense, but he also posted solid numbers in other categories and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Wagner has settled well into a bench role and is averaging 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in his last five outings with the second unit.