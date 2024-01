Wagner posted 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during Monday's 126-99 loss to Cleveland.

With Wendell Carter recently moving into the starting lineup, Wagner appears to be the preferred center off the bench at the expense of Goga Bitadze. Whether or not this is a permanent change remains to be seen, but Wagner certainly made a strong case Monday evening.