Penda was diagnosed with a partially torn right hamstring Saturday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Penda suffered the hamstring tear in Friday's 136-115 preseason win over the Heat. It's unknown how long the injury will keep the 21-year-old off the floor. However, since it's a different injury than the one he suffered in the same hamstring during training camp, the team may take a cautious approach regarding his return. Penda, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, averaged 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 12.8 minutes per outing in 59 regular-season games in 2025-26. While he's not expected to be a mainstay in the rotation throughout the 2026-27 campaign, his absence could open up a few minutes for Tristan da Silva.