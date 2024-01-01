Carter (knee) is available for Sunday's game versus the Suns and will come off the bench, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Carter was unable to play Friday against the Knicks due to right knee tendinitis, but he'll be back in action Sunday with no reported restrictions. It will be interesting to see how he holds up, and it's worth noting that the Magic have a back-to-back set coming up on Tuesday versus the Warriors and Wednesday versus the Kings. With Carter coming off the bench, Goga Bitadze will remain with the starting unit.