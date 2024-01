Carter provided 17 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Sunday's 112-107 loss to the Suns.

Carter came off the bench since Goga Bitadze was the starting center, but the big man made a strong case to recover his role with the first unit after missing just one shot from the field in just 24 minutes. Carter has scored in double digits just three times this season, and the 17-point output was his best mark of the campaign.