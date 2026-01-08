Magic's Wendell Carter: Scores 20 points with one block
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter totaled 20 points (8-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 104-103 overtime win over Brooklyn.
This was a nice bounce-back performance from Carter, who was held to a season-low two points on 1-for-6 shooting his last time out. He also came through with a block after failing to swat any shots in his previous four outings. Carter will look to keep it going Friday versus the 76ers.
