Carter totaled 20 points (8-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 104-103 overtime win over Brooklyn.

This was a nice bounce-back performance from Carter, who was held to a season-low two points on 1-for-6 shooting his last time out. He also came through with a block after failing to swat any shots in his previous four outings. Carter will look to keep it going Friday versus the 76ers.