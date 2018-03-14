Marvelle Harris: Joins Belgian squad

Harris has agreed to join Limburg United in Belgium, Nicola Lupo of Sportnado reports.

Harris, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Fresno State, went unselected during the 2016 NBA Draft. He has yet to see NBA run, though spent time with the Knicks during the 2016 Summer League.

