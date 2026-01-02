Davis posted 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes during the Mavericks' 123-108 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

Davis was initially going to be limited to 30-to-34 minutes in his return from a two-game absence due to right adductor soreness, but he ended up playing a team-high 37 minutes while finishing two rebounds shy from recording his 11th double-double of the season. Over his last 10 outings, Davis has averaged 19.3 points on 50.6 percent shooting along with 11.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals over 30.6 minutes per game.