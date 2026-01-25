Williams accumulated 20 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 116-110 loss to the Lakers.

The 26-year-old guard's three-point shot has deserted him this season, but Williams is making up for it in the mid-range. He's scored 20plus points in three of the last six games (two starts), averaging 17.5 points, 3.8 boards, 3.0 assists and 0.8 combined steals and blocks in 23.2 minutes a contest over that stretch while shooting 58.5 percent from the floor, but going just 2-for-11 (18.2 percent) from beyond the arc.