Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Downgraded to doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (illness) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Williams was previously listed as questionable, but it appears he will miss the front end of this back-to-back set. His absence could open things up for Ryan Nembhard in the backcourt.
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