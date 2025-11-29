default-cbs-image
Williams is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Williams will head to the bench since head coach Jason Kidd has decided to start Ryan Nembhard at point guard instead. Williams is averaging 8.6 points, 2.1 assists, 1.6 boards and 1.8 steals per game when playing off the bench.

