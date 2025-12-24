Williams (ankle) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Williams was able to play through a sprained right ankle during Tuesday's win over the Nuggets, when he played 15 minutes off the bench and finished with nine points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two assists and two turnovers. Across nine outings since Dec. 1, he has averaged 9.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds over 20.2 minutes per game.