Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Listed as probable Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (ankle) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Williams was able to play through a sprained right ankle during Tuesday's win over the Nuggets, when he played 15 minutes off the bench and finished with nine points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two assists and two turnovers. Across nine outings since Dec. 1, he has averaged 9.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds over 20.2 minutes per game.
