Williams recorded two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and one assist across six minutes during Wednesday's 119-99 victory over the Bulls.
Williams made his third appearance of the season, with all having come during garbage time at the tail end of blowouts. Dallas took control early Wednesday and never let the Bulls keep the game competitive, allowing Williams to help close out the contest. The two-way player will likely head to the Texas Legends in the coming days once the G League season gets underway.
