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Williams (illness) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Williams recently popped up on the injury report because of an illness. However, the probable designation suggests he is expected to suit up versus Los Angeles. If the 26-year-old suffers a setback and can't play, Ryan Nembhard will likely see more minutes from off the bench.

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