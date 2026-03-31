Williams accumulated 15 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 124-94 loss to the Timberwolves.

Williams has been a steady contributor off the bench for the Mavericks, and he's scored in double digits in all but one of his 17 appearances since the All-Star break. The bench role limits his upside a bit, but Williams has the ability to fill the stat sheet every time he steps on the hardwood, so he's a valuable option to target in most formats if he's available.