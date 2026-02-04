Williams (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

Williams was unable to play in the Mavericks' 110-100 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday due to a right lower leg contusion. If he's cleared to return Thursday, then Williams would be in line for more minutes off the bench after Jaden Hardy was traded to the Wizards on Wednesday, though that assumes that Dallas newcomers AJ Johnson and Malaki Branham are not cleared to play.