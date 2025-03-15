Williams (hamstring) supplied 25 points (11-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 133-96 loss to the Rockets.

Williams fought through a hamstring injury to lead the Mavericks in scoring off the bench Friday. Over his last five outings, Williams is averaging 20.4 points, 5.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 29.2 minutes. With Dante Exum (hand) out indefinitely and Kyrie Irving (knee) already sidelined for the rest of the season, Williams is primed for additional playmaking duties going forward.