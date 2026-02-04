Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Enters starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin is starting Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Martin will slot in with the starters Tuesday due to the absence of P.J. Washington (concussion). Martin is averaging 6.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in his last seven games as a starter.
