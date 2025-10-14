Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Practices Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Jason Kidd said Martin (undisclosed) participated in Tuesday's practice, and the team will monitor how he feels ahead of Wednesday's preseason game against the Lakers before making a final decision on his availability, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Martin has yet to suit up this preseason and will likely be a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's preseason finale. The 30-year-old swingman is coming off a down season in 2024-25, during which he averaged 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 42.4 percent from the field across 27.1 minutes per game in 45 regular-season outings (24 starts) between Dallas and Philadelphia.