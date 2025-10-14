Head coach Jason Kidd said Martin (undisclosed) participated in Tuesday's practice, and the team will monitor how he feels ahead of Wednesday's preseason game against the Lakers before making a final decision on his availability, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Martin has yet to suit up this preseason and will likely be a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's preseason finale. The 30-year-old swingman is coming off a down season in 2024-25, during which he averaged 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 42.4 percent from the field across 27.1 minutes per game in 45 regular-season outings (24 starts) between Dallas and Philadelphia.