Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Questionable for Friday
Martin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota.
Martin is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to a sprained left ankle. If the veteran forward joins Cooper Flagg (foot) on the sidelines, Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson would be candidates for increased playing time.