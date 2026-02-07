Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Remaining in first unit Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin is part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Martin had made back-to-back starts due to the absence of P.J. Washington, but Martin will remain in the first unit Saturday despite Washington being available. Cooper Flagg, Max Christie, Naji Marshall and Daniel Gafford make up the rest of the starting five.
