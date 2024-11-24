Gafford (shoulder) is listed as available to play in Sunday's game against the Heat.

Gafford will play through left shoulder soreness Sunday, and he has yet to miss a matchup this season. The big man has operated off the bench in his last five outings, during which he has averaged 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 67.5 percent from the floor across 20.4 minutes per game.