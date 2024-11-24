Gafford (shoulder) is listed as available to play in Sunday's game against the Heat.
Gafford will play through left shoulder soreness Sunday, and he has yet to miss a matchup this season. The big man has operated off the bench in his last five outings, during which he has averaged 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 67.5 percent from the floor across 20.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Double-double off bench Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Shines off bench Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Returns to game Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Heads to locker room Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Moves to bench Thursday•