Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) is available for Sunday's game in Indiana.
Gafford was able to get through his pregame routine without issue, so he'll continue to power through the ankle ailment. With Gafford active, Dwight Powell could have a tough time getting into the rotation.
