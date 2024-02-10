Gafford isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus the Thunder, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Gafford will make his Mavericks debut Saturday against the Thunder. However, Gafford will likely be eased into the rotation and should serve as the backup center to Maxi Kleber, with Dereck Lively (nose) being ruled out again.
