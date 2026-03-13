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Gafford (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

The Mavericks are preparing to hold Gafford out for the second leg of this back-to-back set for injury maintenance. Gafford was terrific in Thursday's win over Memphis with 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes. With this news, Marvin Bagley and Dwight Powell could be more involved for Dallas.

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