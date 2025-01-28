Gafford finished Monday's 130-108 victory over the Wizards with 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and five blocks over 24 minutes.

Gafford has been making the most of the minutes he's earning in a depleted Mavericks frontcourt, and he's proving to be a reliable presence on both ends of the court for Dallas. Since moving to a starting role on Jan. 15 in the 119-116 loss to the Pelicans seven games ago, Gafford is averaging 18.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 2.3 assists per game.