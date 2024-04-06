Gafford notched 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 31 minutes during Friday's 108-106 win over the Warriors.

Gafford took the fewest shots among Dallas' starters, but he made a big impact in other areas. The big man led all players with 15 rebounds and three blocks and even contributed as a passer with five dimes. Gafford's 31 minutes were his most since joining the Mavericks in early February, and he logged his first double-double since March 25.