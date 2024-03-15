Gafford notched 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 126-119 loss to the Thunder.

Gafford saw his streak of 33 consecutive made field-goal attempts come to an end in the first minute of the contest when he missed a putback attempt, but he still came through with another efficient game and delivered his second-best scoring performance since joining the Mavericks at the trade deadline in February. He also paced the Mavericks in rebounds while seeing a larger share of the minutes at center than Dereck Lively (14 minutes) and Maxi Kleber (21 minutes), the latter of whom saw more time at power forward.