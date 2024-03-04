Gafford closed with zero points (0-1 FG), four rebounds and two steals over 13 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 loss to the 76ers.

Gafford has the makings of a seamless fit with superstar pick-and-roll operators Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but he seems to be well-covered by opposing defenses and struggling to find rhythm and coach Jason Kidd's rotations. Logging 14 minutes across the Mavericks' past two contests is too short of a leash for Gafford, making him a bounce-back candidate in what should be a high-octane affair Tuesday against Indiana.