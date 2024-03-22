Gafford had 24 points (10-11 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Thursday's 113-97 victory over the Jazz.

Gafford missed just one shot in the contest and finished as Dallas' leading scorer behind Luka Doncic. The big man also unexpectedly contributed as a passer, setting a season high with five assists. Gafford has been a big difference-maker since coming over to the Mavericks in a Feb. 8 trade with Washington, and he's started eight straight contests, logging double-digit points in all but one of those games. He also leads the NBA in field-goal shooting at 71.4 percent on the campaign.