Gafford exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Celtics due to an apparent right ankle injury, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Gafford appeared to turn his ankle and stayed down for an extended period before limping to the locker room. It's worth noting that the big man recently missed time due to a right ankle sprain. If he's unable to return, Moussa Cisse and Dwight Powell are expected to handle the center minutes the rest of the way.