Gafford racked up two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 16 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 116-110 loss to the Lakers.

The 27-year-old center had missed the prior four games due to an ankle injury, and while Gafford was eased back into action, he did manage to make an impact at the rim. With Anthony Davis (finger) likely out for another month or more and Dereck Lively (foot) done for the season, Gafford should move back into the starting five quickly, but the Mavericks could be cautious with him on the second half of a back-to-back Sunday in Milwaukee.