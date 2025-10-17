Gafford (ankle) was limited to individual work at Friday's practice, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gafford remains restricted due to a sprained ankle, which he suffered during the first day of Dallas' training camp. If the big man cannot gain clearance before Wednesday's season opener against the Spurs, Dereck Lively would be in line for a heavier dose of playing time at center.