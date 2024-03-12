Gafford ended with 20 points (9-9 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes during Monday's 127-92 win over the Bulls.

Gafford has now made 28 consecutive shots across his last four games, representing the longest streak in the play-tracking era. The streak is a testament to the high-quality, easy looks he receives in the paint, but his scoring is nonetheless a testament to his prowess as a finisher. He remains stuck in a timeshare at center with Dereck Lively when the two players are available, but there was room for both to feast Monday, as Lively finished with 22 points on 11-for-12 shooting from the field.