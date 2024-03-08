Gafford totaled 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 win over the Heat.

The former Wizard moved off the bench Thursday, making his first start since Feb. 14, but the shift in role didn't have a big impact on Gafford's minutes or production. Dereck Lively left the game in the fourth quarter with a calf injury however, and that could have a much bigger impact on Gafford's numbers if the issue proves to be a serious one for the younger center. Over 11 games since joining the Mavericks, Gafford's averaging just 17.6 minutes a contest with 9.3 points, 7.1 boards and 1.4 blocks.