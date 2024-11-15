Gafford is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Gafford will move to the bench for the first time this season, meaning Dereck Lively will get the start at center in this one. The move is a bit puzzling since Gafford has been playing well in November, averaging 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 79.6 percent from the field in six contests.