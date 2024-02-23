Gafford will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Suns, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
The Mavericks are rolling with Dereck Lively as their starting center, but this position battle could be fluid. It's very possible that this turns into a timeshare at the center position.
