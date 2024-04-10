Gafford posted 26 points (12-12 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 130-104 win over Charlotte.

Gafford matched his career-best mark with 26 points on the night. He's been remarkably efficient, hitting 79.7 percent of his shots over his last 10 appearances. He's also on pace to be one of six players in NBA history to shoot over 70 percent for the entire season.