Gafford produced 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 29 minutes during Friday's 98-89 win over Phoenix.

With Dereck Lively (hip) banged up, Gafford made his first start since Dec. 1 and delivered solid numbers. The 26-year-old center bounced back from a zero-point dud in 13 minutes off the bench Christmas Day, but Gafford's main fantasy value comes at the defensive end of the court -- over the last 10 games, he's averaging 11.0 points, 4.8 boards and 1.2 blocks in only 18.5 minutes a contest while shooting 71.2 percent from the floor.