Gafford is questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat due to left shoulder soreness.

Gafford has been playing off the bench in recent games, as head coach Jason Kidd is testing to see how Dereck Lively performs in a starting role. However, Gafford has been posting solid numbers off the bench, scoring in double digits in his five appearances since the move and averaging 7.2 rebounds per game in that span. If he's out, then Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell would be in line to see more frontcourt minutes off the bench.