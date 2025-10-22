Gafford (ankle) remains doubtful to play Opening Night against the Spurs on Wednesday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

During the portion of shootaround that was open to the media, Gafford was walking around in slides instead of shoes. He's listed as doubtful on the official injury report and it's likely the Mavericks hold him out to be safe. Dereck Lively could have a higher floor in fantasy as a result.